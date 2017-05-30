Girl nearly drowns while celebrating 4th birthday at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – An off-duty sheriff’s deputy and a bystander saved the life of a little girl who was celebrating her fourth birthday at a swimming pool in Florida.

The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2shbzp9) reports Bay County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Haire was with his family at an aquatic center in Panama Beach on Sunday when he heard a man calling for help. The man held the girl as he climbed out of the swimming pool.

A sheriff’s news release says the man found the child at the bottom of the pool. Haire began CPR with help from lifeguards and finally felt a faint pulse.

Haire says he ran with the girl, later identified as Davieonna Howard, toward emergency vehicles. She was taken to the hospital, where she’s in good condition.