Georgia-Pacific to Invest $50 Million in Brewton Mill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – American paper company Georgia-Pacific announced last week that the company plans to invest an additional $50 million at the Mill in Brewton, Ala.

The $50 million will be spent to upgrade the paperboard machinery inside the mill. The new investment comes on the heels of $388 million energy improvement project that was completed at the mill last month.

The new improvements are slated to begin later this summer and Georgia-Pacific says, “this project will rebuild part of the machine and will improve the quality of the mill’s white-top linerboard product and increase the mill’s competitiveness.”

The Brewton mill currently employs 450 workers in Escambia County and Georgia-Pacific actually employs 2,300 workers throughout the state of Alabama.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was on hand last week when the mill completed the energy project. Gov. Ivey was joined by several other state and local officials.

“Georgia Pacific’s total investment of $438 million to grow and expand its business is a testament to the continued opportunity for the success of economic investment in Alabama. Our state is a great place to live, work and to raise a family,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release.

The Georgia-Pacific mill in Brewton is the largest employer in the area and the company plans to keep it that way.

“The investments in Brewton, and across Alabama, drive home our focus on continuously improving operations and meeting the needs of our customers, our company and communities for the long term,” said Christian Fischer, president and CEO, Georgia-Pacific. She added, “I’m confident that the mill is positioned for continued success.”