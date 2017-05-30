Family Offers $2,000 Reward to Find Missing Elderly Man from Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The family of a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s is offering a reward to anyone who knows his whereabouts and can help locate him.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the family of Vernon Lindsey is offering a $2,000 reward in hopes of locating the missing 78-year-old.

Lindsey walked away from his home Friday night just before sunset. He was last seen near 9639 Padgett Switch Road, wearing a gray red black and white hooded jacket. A family member says he was also wearing long socks and Timberland-like boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.

From the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office:

MCSO, along with state agency ALEA searched for Mr. Lindsey via helicopter unable to locate him. We are continuing our search and are asking any information as to his whereabouts.

REMINDER, MCSO offers a FREE program for Alzheimer Patients, elderly loved ones and autism patients called PROJECT LIFESAVER. You may find details of this program on our website http://www.mobileso.com/project/project-lifesaver/