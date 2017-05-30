BREAKING: 18 Wheeler overturned on I-65 south service road

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – An 18-wheeler tipped on its side after attempting to back up.  The driver tells News 5 he failed to see the ditch behind him causing the 18 wheeler to get stuck and turn over. 

The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Broussard’s Piano Gallary. Mobile police responded to the scene.

The driver was trapped inside with minor injuries but managed to climb out of the truck.  News 5’s Chad Petri is on the scene and will bring you more on News 5 this morning at 4:30.

