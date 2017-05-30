Ariana Grande and Friends Plan Benefit Concert for Manchester Attack Victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pop singer Ariana Grande announced Tuesday morning that she will headline a concert next month to benefit the victims of the Manchester, England terrorist attack. Grande will be joined by several of her famous friends for the benefit.

Along with Grande, several other big names said they would be performing at the benefit, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Take That, and Nial Horan. The concert is set to take place June 4 in Manchester.

The concert will benefit the victims of the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last week. 22 people were killed in the suicide bombing and dozens more were injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing after the fact. The bomber was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Since the bombing, authorities in Manchester have arrested 13 people in connection with the attack.

The concert will take place Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford arena and all proceeds will go to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” which was set up Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.