High School Teacher and Coach Arrested for Sexual Contact with Student

EAST BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — A high school teacher and athletics coach in Escambia County, Alabama has been arrested for sexual contact with a student under 19-years-old.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jason Paul Blaney, who was a math teacher and sports coach at W.S. Neal High School for eight years before his sudden resignation in April.

Deputies say Blaney was arrested after a complaint from a victim’s parents was sent to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on March 30. Blaney resigned two weeks later.

Blaney was arrested on Friday and made $10,000 bond the same day after seeing a judge. He remains out on bond on the charge of sexual contact with a student under 19-years-old..

According to a report from the Brewton Standard, Blaney was the head coach for the girl’s volleyball and softball teams. He became the head softball coach in February 2016. This past season the volleyball team won its first area title under his leadership.

The case is still under investigation at this time and possible further charges may be pending, News 5 is told. The case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.