5 Years Later: Brittney Wood Goes Missing

Tuesday marks five years since Brittney Wood has last been seen.

The then 19-year-old left her home in Mobile in 2012 to visit her uncle, Donnie Holland. Two days later Holland committed suicide.

In the past five years, there have been numerous searches across Mobile and Baldwin Counties, but there has been no trace of Brittney.

Since her disappearance, a number of Wood’s family members and have been implicated in a massive sex ring. Several are serving lengthy prison sentences including Wendy Holland, Brittney’s aunt, and Donnie’s wife.

A vigil is planned for 6:30 Tuesday in Brittney’s memory. Her mother, Chessie Wood, said it is important for her to keep her daughter from being forgotten.