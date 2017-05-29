Student Building Business on Love For Motorcycles, Respect For Vets

Texarkana, TX – Texas A&M-Texarkana has named a new Startup Weekend winner. This weekend’s event was one to encourage entrepreneurship and is somewhat styled like the show “Shark Tank.”

This year’s winner is TNT Innovations. Business student Ethan Paulson and his father, Brent Paulson, are on the winning team. They say their idea started with an idea to celebrate veterans. Ethan said, “We thought, how can we marry the honor of veterans and their passion for motorcycles?”

The team wants bikers to be able to express themselves through their motorcycles. They say their new custom paint technology is fast, high definition and unprecedented. Ethan said, “Bring the average biker a show quality paint job that only a rich person would be able to afford.” At the heart of their idea is expressing yourself through your motorcycle.

TAMUT officials say people with big ideas like this one are important to Texarkana. College of Business Dean Dr. Gary Stading said, “The entrepreneurs are the backbones of this community.”

TNT Innovations won six-hundred dollars along with free legal, tax and tech advice from professionals. Startup Weekend is an annual event.