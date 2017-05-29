Pearl Harbor Survivor Conducts Song at Memorial Day Concert– IN PROGRESS

By Published:

The Pensacola Civic Band played at Maritime Park for Memorial Day Monday.  They had a special guest join them to conduct a song.

A beautiful evening on the Bay hosted a huge crowd, excited for the opportunity to enjoy music that honors America and hear a first-hand account from a man who survived the attack Pearl Harbor.

“Days like today I can’t help remembering my good friends in Navy Band 22,” said Francis Emond, a Pearl Harbor survivor.  “We had been with them the night before Pearl Harbor.  They left about midnight on a launch to get back to the ship and the next morning on the Arizona they were all killed.”

At 99 years old, Francis Emond says he’s learned a thing or two and seen a thing or two.

