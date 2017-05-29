Monday Marks End of Deadly Weekend on the Road for Gulf Coast Drivers

Monday night marks the end of what is statistically the deadliest holiday weekend for drivers on the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Early Friday morning, traffic on I-65 near Rabun was backed up for several miles when a Fed Ex tractor trailer drove off the road and struck a tree before catching on fire. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Robert Walter Hiatt and was just one of several deadly crashes in our viewing area during the weekend.

Authorities won’t have the total numbers until later this week, but our reports show there were at least four fatal crashes in our viewing area over the weekend.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Paul Nagy crashed into a fence near U.S. Highway 98 and Cody Avenue in Santa Rosa County early Saturday morning. Nagy was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he later died.

Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Jose Rosas died when the 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on Conecuh County 20 Saturday morning. Rosas was not wearing a seat belt.

On Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash near the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Patricia Drive in Pensacola.

Alabama State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash before 5 a.m. on Friday near mile marker 43 on Interstate 65. Robert Walter Hiatt died at the hospital after the tractor-trailer he was driving, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Last year, Alabama State Troopers responded to at least 9 deadly memorial day weekend crashes throughout the state.