Mark Your Calendar: Explore Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Explore Mobile Founder and Director, Gavin Snyder, visited Monday to invite people to celebrate the 2017 theme of “Exploring our Places” in Mobile.

Attendees will be able to explore 300 years of Mobile History inside the History Museum of Mobile, experience Colonial life inside the walls of the Colonial Fort of Mobile, gaze upon the period rooms of the Conde-Charlotte Museum House, and more.

There will be music, food, activities and admission to the city’s tourist attractions.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be held in Downtown Mobile the corner of South Royal and Church Street.