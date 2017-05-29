Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) 5:05 a.m. Good Tuesday morning we begin your morning commute with some problems in the Mobile area including I-65 Northbound there around the seven mile marker. That’s between the Moffett Road and Highway 45 Exit. A single-vehicle apparently left the roadway. In Mobile we’ve got some trees down blocking the roadway including Howells Ferry at Magnum pass also Cody Road there northbound near Howell’s Ferry as well. No problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway right now and in Pensacola an earlier accident being cleared at Highway 98 at South Fairfield Drive

