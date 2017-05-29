Lawn-mowers catching fire result in recall

(CBS) — Around 28-thousand Kobalt and Green-works brands of cordless electric lawn-mowers sold at Lowe’s are being recalled because they could catch fire.

The lawn-mowers were sold from 2014 to 2016.

The maker – Hongkong Sun-rise Trading – says owners should remove the battery and contact the company for a free repair.

Five fires have been reported, but so far, no injuries.

