Lawn-mowers catching fire result in recall

By Published:

(CBS) — Around 28-thousand Kobalt and Green-works brands of cordless electric lawn-mowers sold at Lowe’s are being recalled because they could catch fire.
The lawn-mowers were sold from 2014 to 2016.
The maker – Hongkong Sun-rise Trading – says owners should remove the battery and contact the company for a free repair.
Five fires have been reported, but so far, no injuries.

