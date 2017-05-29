Fort Bragg Soldier Killed in Myrtle Beach Bike Crash

Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was killed in a Myrtle Beach crash between a car and the biker Saturday evening.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, said the motorcycle driver who died was 26-year-old, Carl Trice. He was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base and died at the scene of his injuries.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says officers were called the collision at the area of 21St Ave North and Oak Street around 7:45 p.m. Lt. Crosby said in addition to the fatality, “multiple people” were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

