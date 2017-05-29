Florida Parking dispute escalates to fatal shooting; 2 dead

By Published:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two men were fatally shot after an argument over a parking space in a crowded Florida tourist district.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says two Miami-Dade County men suffered gunshot wounds in the dispute late Sunday along a popular stretch of Ocean Drive. One victim died at a hospital.

Rodriguez says a car fleeing the scene crashed into two police cars several blocks away but didn’t stop completely until two officers fired at it.

One suspect in the car was shot and died at a hospital. Three other suspects in the car were detained.

Rodriguez says investigators believe they have identified the shooter from parking space dispute, and charges are pending.

Miami-Dade Police will investigate the shooting involving the two Miami Beach officers. Both were placed on administrative leave.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s