Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for person in the water near Marsh Island

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are searching for a person in the water approximately 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5 a.m. of the tug vessel Crosby Commander taking on water with four people aboard. Three people were able to evacuate to a life raft before the vessel sank.
One crewmember is missing.
The survivors in the life raft were rescued by the good Samaritan motor vessel Andi Nicole.
The survivors were rescued in good condition with no medical concerns.
Involved in the search are:
Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill
Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack
Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant
Motor vessel Andi Nicole
Motor vessel GIS Christina
Motor vessel Dustin Danos
Motor vessel Son River
Tug vessel Crosby Trinity
Tug vessel Crosby Trojan
Commercial helicopter from Eugene Island Block 158
The cause of the incident is under investigation.