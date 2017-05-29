Bishop-Elect Named for Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

On May 29, 2017, it was announced that Pope Francis has appointed Bishop-elect William A. Wack the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. Bishop-elect Wack comes to the diocese from the Diocese of Austin (TX), where he has been pastor of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish.The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has been without a bishop since January 4, 2017, when Bishop Gregory Parkes was installed as Bishop of St. Petersburg. In the interim, the diocese has been under the guidance of Msgr. James Flaherty, diocesan administrator.

Bishop-elect Wack is a member of the Congregation of the Holy Cross, a religious order of priests. He was ordained to the priesthood April 9, 1994. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, with an undergraduate degree in government and international relations and a graduate degree in divinity.

Bishop-elect Wack will be ordained a bishop and installed as the Bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee in solemn ceremonies on a date to be determined.

Most Rev. Joe S. Vásquez, Bishop of Austin, said “With joy, I received the good news of Pope Francis’ appointment of Holy Cross Father William Wack as the new bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. I know the faithful of Pensacola-Tallahassee are excited to receive their new shepherd. Father Wack is an exemplary priest who is well respected by his brother priests and loved by those he serves. Father Wack has been of great help to me, and I express my deep appreciation to him for his years of service in the Diocese of Austin. As the people of Pensacola-Tallahassee come to know him, they will see his love for the Church and his desire to serve his flock with warmth and compassion. I offer my prayers for Bishop-elect Wack and for the people of Pensacola-Tallahassee.”

Father Thomas O’ Hara, CSC, Provincial Superior of the United States Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross, said, “We are delighted that our brother in Holy Cross, Father Bill Wack, has been selected by our Holy Fathr Francis to serve as Bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. Bishop-elect Wack is a gifted pastor and administrator who possesses an extremely welcoming personality. He is quick to reach out to all, is strong enough to lead and humble enough to listen. Above all, he is an outstanding priest who is passionate in his faith and absolutely dedicated to serving the People of God. He has been a blessing to the people of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin, Texas, and will no doubt be a blessing to all in the Diocese of Pensacola -Tallahassee. As his brothers in Holy Cross, we are proud of him and are united with him in prayer as he assumes this importantresponsibility in our Church.”

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, and fifth bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, said, “I share in the joy of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee with the announcement of their new bishop. Bishop-Elect Wack and the diocese will be in my prayers during this time of transition.”