Annual Flag Lowering At Battleship

By Published:
The annual Flag Lowering at the Battleship.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – It’s a somber way to start the Memorial Day Holiday early in the morning. The annual flag lowering ceremony started promptly at 6:45 Monday morning.

Captain Hal Pierce said this tradition harkened back to a day several years ago when local veterans wanted to honor a veteran who was visiting Mobile but had to leave early in the morning.  The only time they could do the observance was 6:45 a.m. and it stuck.

While rain threatened to soak the dozens of people in attendance, organizers said this would happen regardless of the weather.

“In 30 minutes, we’ll be back in the AC in our homes, the troops are still in the field dealing with the weather so we appreciate everyone coming out,” said veteran’s advocate Dr. Barry Booth.  

