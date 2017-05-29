1st New Russian Jet since the Fall of the Soviet Union took Flight Sunday

SIBERIA (CBS) — The first large airliner to be made in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union made its maiden flight Sunday.

It’s called the Irkut MC-21. It is designed to compete with the single-aisle Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, which is one of the most popular airliners in the world.

The plane took off from an airfield in Siberia and flew for about 30 minutes, reaching an altitude of roughly 33-hundred feet.

The new jetliner is expected to start flying passengers in 2019 after it finishes testing.