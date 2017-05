INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Takuma Sato won the 101st Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, marking his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

The 40-year-old Japanese driver, who wrecked on the final lap while dueling Dario Franchitti for the lead in 2012, held off Helio Castroneves in the final stretch.

With his victory, Sato becomes the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500, which is billed as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”