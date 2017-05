PRICHARD, AL (WKRG) — A Memorial Day tribute in Prichard to two men killed in action. The city held a procession and observance for Captain William Crenshaw and Airman Horace Crenshaw on Saturday.

The event was highlighted with music, speeches, food, and bands. William Crenshaw was killed in the Vietnam War and Horace Crenshaw died during the Korean War. Organizers say this was their chance to pay tribute to Prichard natives who served the nation.