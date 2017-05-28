Police: Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in N Carolina

By Published:

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a burglary suspect has been shot and killed as police tried to arrest him in a North Carolina neighborhood.

Cary spokeswoman Carrie Roman said in a news release that officers went to the home in the Raleigh suburb after getting a call about an intruder around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting happened a few blocks from the home after the suspect was apprehended and officers were trying to take him into custody. He died a short time later in the hospital. The city did not release any other details.

Authorities say the officers and the people in the home were not injured.

The names of the officer who fired and the dead man have not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s