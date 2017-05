DESTIN, FLORIDA (WKRG) –A nice day on the water turns scary for people off the coast of Destin.

This is video from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission came to the rescue of eight boaters after their vessel overturned on the north side of Crab Island. No injuries were reported.

#OCSO and #FWC respond to flipped 20' boat north side of Crab Island #Destin. 8 boaters on board but luckily no injuries. @myfwc pic.twitter.com/WtCeT2aQdy — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) May 27, 2017

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Sheriff’s office does not know how the boat flipped in the first place.