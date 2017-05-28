Slideshow: Gulf Coast Bikers Ride to Honor Veterans

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — As more than a million bikers gathered in our nation’s capital for Memorial Day Weekend, hundreds more made a similar trek to the Wall South in Pensacola Sunday.

Bikers rode to the Vietnam Memorial Wall South in Northwest Florida. More than 300 riders showed up to ride and show their support.

Ride to the Wall South Pensacola View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Meanwhile the roar of motorcycle engines echoed in the nation’s capital Sunday. The Rolling Thunder group held its traditional memorial weekend ride in Washington. This year is the 30th anniversary since the “ride for freedom” was first held. The event is raising awareness about U.S. service members who are still missing in action or are prisoners of war. The ride got under way near the Pentagon and ended at the Vietnam War Memorial. According to the group, some american POWs may still be held in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.