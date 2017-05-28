Georgia man dies after he was hit while changing flat tire

BAY COUNTY, FL (WKRG) One man is dead after he was hit by a car while changing a flat tire.

The incident happened in Bay County Saturday on the west shoulder of southbound US 231 just north of Veal Rd.

Florida Highway Patrol says, Mr. Gonzella Yancie of Warner Robbins, Georgia was parked to change a flat tire on his vehicle.

He was outside the car changing the tire when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Mr. Brandon Perry Luke.

Yancie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Charges are pending investigation.