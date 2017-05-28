Fundraiser Planned For Family of Man Killed in Gulf Shores Crash

Gulf Shores, AL (WKRG)

Today is the two week anniversary of a fatal crash in Gulf Shores. Aubrey Coggin was killed by a driver accused of driving under the influence. This was the scene two weeks ago near the intercoastal waterway bridge. Officials say Aubrey Coggin was standing on the bridge helping to direct traffic around some stopped vehicles when he was hit by a van and the driver kept on going. Friends and family say it’s no surprise to them Coggin died helping others.

“That’s the kind of guy he was he was always willing to help,” said Brother-in-Law Rick Herder. It’s been two weeks since Coggin died and in another two weeks, on June 10th, friends are planning a poker run to raise money for Coggin’s fiance and 16-month-old little girl. Organizers say this is their chance to give back to a man they loved so much.

“I just loved the way he was, he would do this for anybody else really a stand-up guy, always put a smile on everybody’s face,” said Herder. A Go fund me page, set up shortly after his death, already raised thousands of dollars. Organizers say they hope the upcoming fundraiser can help out Coggin’s family even more.

Hoods is still accepting donations. They will also begin selling t-shirts honoring Aubrey Coggin after Memorial Day. You can find more information on the poker run in this flyer below:

David Justin Todd is the man accused of killing Coggin. He’s being held in the Baldwin County jail on more than 300-thousand dollars bond. He’s charged with DUI, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.