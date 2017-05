WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — One man is dead after loosing control and crashing into a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol says, 28-year-old Travis Ham of Chipley, Florida was traveling south on State Road 77. Ham lost control on a downhill curve causing his vehicle to travel into the west grass shoulder. His vehicle rotated entering him into a wood line where he struck an Oak tree.

Ham was ejected from the vehicle upon impact with the tree.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.