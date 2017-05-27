Watch: Trooper Stops Truck From Slamming Into Loaded Airplane

(CBS) Video is from inside a Supulpa, Oklahoma Police car shows the moment a truck slams through an airport fence. “This pursuit just got real bad, it went from bad to worse in that split second for me so something needed to be done bad, says OHP Trooper Jared Sharp.

Sharp saw the truck driving through taxi runways, out onto the runway, and through grass areas leading police on a dangerous high speed chase, and risking countless lives. Sharp says at one point, the truck drove in front of an airplane that was revving up its engines with the propeller moving, “that truck needed to be stopped, or he was gonna hurt or kill somebody, that’s what I was trying to ultimately prevent was him hurting or killing somebody and it needed to happen and I had the means with a car to try to do it so I attempted it”.

The chase ended up on an access road headed past hangers, and other planes Trooper Sharp then then performed a tactical maneuver that stopped the truck from hitting a loaded plane. The truck changed course, bolting through the airport, then heading the wrong way on Interstate 75, killing another driver. Although many lives were saved, the death on the highway weighs heavy on Sharp,”I was afraid he was gonna hurt or kill somebody and that’s what ultimately happened, that’s I don’t know, that probably bothers me the most throughout the whole deal, I was trying to prevent it and wasn’t able to.”

Trooper Sharp says he was just doing his job, trying to keep people safe.

This is the second time in the last three years a vehicle has breached a secure area at the Tulsa International Airport.