Watch: Police Chase with RV Ends in Fire with Family On Board

A police car chase in Arlington, Texas, had a fiery ending Thursday morning. Officers say a man shot and wounded his wife, before kidnapping her and their two young kids in an RV.

The RV was speeding down interstate 30 outside Greenville when Hunt Hounty authorities received one of their first 9-1-1 texts for help since offering the alternative to a phone call. “All the dispatchers had training on it it’s something new to us and it’s something in this case that proved to be very, very valuable,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks.

A chilling log of those messages from Candie price told authorities she was on “30 west in RV, his name is Tony Kelly” and that she was kidnapped by Kelly and “shot three times” with a final message that said “thank you, please kill him bye.”

Moments later, the woman jumped out of the fast moving rv leaving her one and three-year-old children inside and heading toward Rockwall. That’s where road spikes flattened the RV’s tires. A TV chopper and authorities followed the RV to Arlington speeds reached 90-miles an hour and where sparks from the wheels ignited a fire. Authorities say Tony Kelly remained inside, but released his children who were raced to a nearby ambulance only second before a gunshot was heard and the RV burst into flames.

“Once the RV is on fire then we have to take action right away fortunately he gave the kids up to us before that happened,” said Sheriff Meeks

Police are not sure yet if Kelly shot himself or if he died in the fire. Candie Price was shot at least two times and she’s on a ventilator at the hospital. Both kids are okay – and police are still investigating Kelly’s motive.