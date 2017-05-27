Suspect in custody after Virginia trooper dies in Friday night Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the shooting death of a Virginia State Police special agent.

Police arrested Travis A. Ball, 27, Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Special Agent Michael T. Walter. The shooting happened Friday night in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Redd Street. Police say that Walter was participating in a joint operation with the Richmond Police Department.

During a traffic stop, officials say that a passenger fired a single shot that struck Special Agent Walter. As a result, he was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

A handgun was recovered from the scene near the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle where the shot was fired from remained on scene and was taken into custody. The suspect who fired the shot, who police have now identified as Ball, fled the scene on foot.

Ball was apprehended at a residence in Northumberland County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held without bond on the arrest warrants obtained for him Friday night of one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Considered as one of the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods in Richmond, Mosby Court has been home to six of the 19 homicides that have occurred in the city this year. There have also been 19 individuals shot in the Mosby community in 2017.

“This has been one of the most challenging communities in the city this year,” RPD Chief Alfred Durham explained. “The challenge is we have bad people in this community.”

“This is a hard circumstance,” she said. “No matter how you slice it, this is difficult for the community, for police professionals, and we want to make sure that we, city council, provide the support to make this a quick resolution. We certainly wish the officer well.”