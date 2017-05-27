Single Vehicle Crash Claims One Life in Conecuh County

By Published:

CONECUH COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — Senior Trooper Reginal King with Alabama Law Enforcement released the following,

A single-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. today, May 27, claimed the life of a Monroeville man. Jose Rosas, 33, was killed when the 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Rosas, who was not using a seat belt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Conecuh County 20 approximately 10 miles east of Monroeville. Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, speed is believed to be a factor.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate, but currently there is no further information available.

