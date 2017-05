(CNN) — Collectors will have a chance to snag a one-of-a-kind Civil War Document this Memorial Day.

It’s believed to be the only document with the signatures of President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow union leaders.

They signed it in 1861, to help a private agency raise money to help sick and wounded union troops.

The RAAB Collection is trying to sell the document for $150,000.

Ten percent of that amount will go to Fisher House Foundation that’s helping military vets and their families.