SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — One man is dead from his injuries after crashing into a fence.

Florida Highway Patrol say Paul Nagy was traveling westbound on US Highway 98. The vehicle traveled onto the north shoulder of US 98 and collided with a fence.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday on US 98 and Cody Avenue.

Nagy was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.