One Dead in Double Shooting in Downtown Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police are investigating a report of two people shot in Downtown Mobile. One person died from the shooting. The other person was transferred to an area hospital. The incident happened outside an apartment complex according to a police spokesman.

Mobile Police say two people were shot in the 400 block of St. Francis Street. That’s in downtown Mobile two blocks from Cathedral Square.

We don’t know how badly the two victims were hurt or what the shooting was about. We’ll update this story as we get new information.