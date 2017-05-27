One Dead in Double Shooting in Downtown Mobile

By Published: Updated:
St. Francis Street

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police are investigating a report of two people shot in Downtown Mobile.  One person died from the shooting.  The other person was transferred to an area hospital.  The incident happened outside an apartment complex according to a police spokesman.

Mobile Police say two people were shot in the 400 block of St. Francis Street.  That’s in downtown Mobile two blocks from Cathedral Square.

We don’t know how badly the two victims were hurt or what the shooting was about.  We’ll update this story as we get new information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s