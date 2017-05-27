Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Mound City National Cemetery

MOUND CITY, IL (CBS) – A Memorial Day Ceremony was held Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces with a special remembrance and honoring to women veterans.

Hundreds were on hand to honor and to show respect for those soldiers.

Guest Speaker Sue Wieting Richter spoke at the event including many others.

People we spoke to say it’s important to honor these soldiers that gave their life for us.

“A lot of people just honor this day as getting together with family and friends, just having a good time,” said Allison Madison. “But we should always remember our fallen Veterans during this time. It’s nice to have a good time but it’s also a nice time to honor them too.”

Madison has a son that was laid to rest in this cemetery back in 2012. She said she always tries to keep his memory alive.

“The flags are already out but on Monday I will place a wreath on my son’s memorial,” Madison added. “He’s alive in me everyday as well as I know any family member that has lost someone.”

The Mound City National Cemetery has thousands of graves. Earlier this week, a flag was placed at every one of them. Over 9,500 graves, including the over 2,700 Unknown Graves.

Many people we talked with say they love the flags at every grave and also love the support that so many people came out to show their respect.

One woman said she thanks everyone in the service past or present.

“They did give their life to serve,” Barbara Lang said. “Not maybe in death but also time away from family and watching them grow up. I know what that’s like too, being home while your dad’s in service.”

Lang’s father was buried here at the national cemetery as well. She said it seems like the support keeps growing throughout the years for everyone.

“It means a lot,” Lang said. “Especially, there was some descent when the Vietnam War and how that went about but I think everybody’s coming around and they might not agree with certain decisions but they support the people.”

The event concluded with the laying of the wreath along with TATOO, a rifle and cannon salute and TAPS.