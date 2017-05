Irvington, AL (WKRG)

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. A family member has said the man’s name is Vernon Lindsey. He walked away from his home Friday night just before sunset.

He was last seen near 9639 Padgett Switch Road. He was wearing a gray red black and white hooded jacket. A family member says he was also wearing long socks and Timberland-like boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.