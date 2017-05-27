Biker Killed During Myrtle Beach Bikefest

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says officers were called the collision at the area of 21St Ave North and Oak Street around 7:45 p.m. Lt. Crosby says the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash and “multiple people” were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.