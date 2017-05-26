Two Men Arrested With Homicide Victim’s Property

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)–Two men have been arrested on receiving stolen property charges that have a connection to a recent homicide. On Friday, May 19, Mobile Police discovered the body of 63-year-old James Hipp inside a home at 4097 Airport Blvd.

Campbell was then identified on surveillance video from a pawn shop driving the victim’s car, using Hipps credit card and pawning some items. The report states that Campbell had been in possession of the cell phone from as early as May 13.

Campbell is charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree and fraudulent use of credit card. He is being held on $6,000.00 bond.

Also arrested was 57-year-old Leonard Robinson and charged with receiving stolen property 4th degree. The complaint alleges that Robinson was in possession of a Dewalt drill that belonged to James Hipp.

Neither man is charged in connection with the death of James Hipp at this time.