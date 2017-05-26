TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck Catches Fire on I-65 Backing Up Traffic

UPDATE 6:53 A.M.- The accident has been cleared out of the roadway on I-65 Southbound.

Both lanes are open near the 44 mile marker there near the Perdido Rabun exit in North Baldwin County.

Traffic is still being diverted.

ORIGINAL STORY 6:10 A.M.:

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG)- An 18-wheeler caught fire near mile marker 44 in Baldwin County Friday morning.

The truck is off to the left side of the interstate about a mile south of the Rabun Perdido exit.

ALDOT is reporting that both southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down.

Traffic is being re-directed at exit 45.