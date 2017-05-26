Three Boaters Rescued After Boats Collide

By Published:

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and Alabama Department of Marine Resources rescued three people in the water 12 miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:27 a.m. of a collision between a catamaran with four people aboard and a pleasure craft with three people aboard. The pleasure craft subsequently capsized and the three people aboard were thrown into the water.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island. An Alabama Department of Marine Resources boatcrew was already on scene.

The AMR boatcrew recovered the three survivors from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Billy Goat Hole.

The Station Dauphin Island RB-M boatcrew escorted the catamaran crew to Dauphin Island Marina.

