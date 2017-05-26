Person Of Interest in Missing Teen Case Makes First Court Appearance

Published:
MOBERG IN COURT

Crews were out all day, searching around the Escatawpa Hollow Campgrounds searching for Brian Jesse Parker. He’s been missing since Tuesday. 22-year-old Matthew Moberg was arrested in relation to the case and went before Judge George Hardesty this morning.

Matthew Moberg appeared in court, his arm in a sling. He was attacked by K9 units Wednesday when he ran from police.

He is charged with obstruction, eluding police and burglary. The Burglary charge alone is a class B felony which could warrant two to 20 years in jail. Moberg is also charged with probation violation, even though Moberg told Judge Hardesty today that he has always shown up in court when he was supposed to and never missed a day with his probation officers.

The state requested no bond—and that was granted by the judge until May 30th, when Moberg will return to court and bond will be addressed then.

Parker was last seen in surveillance video from Tuesday afternoon with Moberg at a Dollar General in Lucedale, Mississippi. Moberg was arrested when police say there were inconsistencies in the story he gave police about his interaction with Parker.

