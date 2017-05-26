Park Rangers: “Promposal” Graffiti Defaced National Park Property

San Diego California (CBS8)- Promposals seem to get more over-the-top each year, but one example of the trend in California appears turn good clean fun into an act of vandalism.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, part of America’s beloved National Park Service, someone spray painted “Prom?” on one of the park’s signature sandstone outcroppings.

And officials said it’s happened before.

“Found near Sandstone Peak for the second year in a row. If you know anything about this promposal graffiti,” Santa Monica Mtns official Twitter posted Thursday.

Incidents of defaced park property have made national news in years past.

Last June, a graffiti artist from New York City and pleaded guilty to vandalizing seven different national parks.

Casey Nocket, who uses the tag name “Creepy Tings,” admitted to tags including one at pristine Crater Lake, where she defaced a rock that overlooks the crystal blue water.

She was tracked down after posting photos of her work on social media for the entire world to see.

Santa Monica Mountains officials now hope social media will bring another vandal to justice.