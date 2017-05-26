New Orange Beach Road Configuration Baffles Motorists

Traffic is pouring into Orange Beach for the holiday weekend with many motorists navigating the newly redesigned beach boulevard for the first time.

“It’s crazy,” says Janice Young. “I hate it, confusion.”

No left turns, only U-turns to get to your condo or store. “It’s a total disaster,” says Debra Golden from Auburn. “Nobody knows which way to go. Nobody knows which road to turn on, whether to go in or out. It’s just a mess.”

All this to keep traffic moving. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. “A lot of honking and a lot of words and slamming on brakes.”

“When I go to the grocery store, I hear tires squealing and horns,” says Janice Young from Montgomery. “There has been some close calls.”

Another disappointment, the main beach access at Cotton Bayou remains closed. A re-do of the parking lot is behind schedule. But, there is good news. The entire seawall at Alabama Point at Perdido Pass is back open to the public for the first time in more than five years.

Still, getting there may be the biggest challenge. The road was paved with good intentions but whether they succeeded is still in question. “I don’t see how it could, we’ll see this summer,” says Young.