MPD: Victim Shoots Suspect Who Invaded Apartment in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by the victim during an apparent home invasion at an apartment complex in Mobile.

31-year-old James Key and 26-year-old Tony Baggett were arrested Thursday.

According to a release from Mobile Police, the victim told officers that two unknown men, later identified as Key and Baggett, forced their way into his apartment. Once inside, officers say Key kicked in the bedroom door and was shot by the man inside the apartment. Key was struck in the head and shoulder.

Key was placed under arrest and sent to the hospital for treatment. Baggett was located in the woods near the apartment complex and arrested. He is charged with burglary first-degree. Both suspects have a long criminal history in Mobile County.

The crime happened Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at the Keystone Apartments on Flave Pierce Road near the Mobile Regional Airport.

