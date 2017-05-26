Memorial Day Events Around the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – People around the Gulf Coast will gather Monday to remember the people who died serving our country in the armed forces.

From Biloxi to Pensacola, there are several events happening throughout most of the day. Here is a quick breakdown of what is going on:

Mobile, Alabama

6:45 a.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony at the U.S.S. Battleship Memorial Park

8:30 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Cemetery on Virginia Street. Former Veteran of the Year and Battleship Commissioner Colonel Pat Dowing will be the keynote speaker.



Bay Minette, Alabama

9:30 a.m. – Memorial Day Program at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette (300 Faulkner Drive)

Spanish Fort, Alabama

11 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Highway 225

Pensacola, Florida

Sunday at 1 p.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Bayfront Parkway Former Blue Angels Pilot and Navy Commander Scott Moyer will be the keynote speaker.

Monday at 5 p.m. – 2nd Annual Memorial Day Concert at the Hunter Amphitheater at Community Maritime Park The Pensacola Civic Band under the direction of Don Snowden will perform with special guests Pearl Harbor survivor Retired Chief Warrant Officer Frank Emond and singer Holly Shelton.



NAS Pensacola, Florida

9 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery inside the military base that is open to the public.

Biloxi, Mississippi

9 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Veterans Avenue Members of Crusaders for Veterans will be at the cemetery Saturday and Monday to place American Flags at the graves.

