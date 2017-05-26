Freeman Jockisch Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court

Former Mobile County Commissioner Freeman Jockish’s’ conviction in Federal Court on sex charges has been upheld by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. In the decision handed down Friday morning, the three-judge panel concluded that the lower court did not err in failing to give the jury a specific instruction.

The appeals court’s ruling affirms his 2014 conviction and 10-year sentence for attempting to entice a minor for sexual activity.

He is currently incarcerated at Oakdale Federal Prison in Louisianna.