Deputies Arrest Foley Man in Drug Task Force Raid

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old man Friday after executing a search warrant on a home in Foley, Ala.

Jeremy Dewayne Scott was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies from the Drug Task Force conducted a raid at the home on Woodsong Drive. Inside the home, deputies seized over seven ounces of MDMA (‘Molly’), two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 20 grams of high-grade marijuana, 50 Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also found items used for distribution of the products.

The investigation into the drug trafficking will continue and deputies expect more arrests in the coming days.

 

