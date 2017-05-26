Bon Voyage, Bubba! News 5 photojournalist retires, leaves behind 32 years at WKRG

By Published:

SLIDESHOW: Bon Voyage, Bubba! News 5 photojournalist retires

Today marked the closing of a chapter here at the WKRG News 5 Studios as staff and friends gathered to send off a somewhat legendary fixture to our staff: Photojournalist Gary Arnold, who’s leaving behind an exciting four decades in the news industry for a well-deserved retirement.

Better known around town as “Bubba,” Arnold’s been a colorful character in the News 5 family for more than 32 years. He’s been the man behind the scenes for everything ranging from September 1993’s Amtrak Sunset Limited crash and hurricanes to Alabama football and Donald J. Trump.

For all your hard work and dedication through the years, Bubba, we thank you! Try not to miss us too much as you’re working overtime on that tan.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s