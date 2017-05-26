Bon Voyage, Bubba! News 5 photojournalist retires, leaves behind 32 years at WKRG

SLIDESHOW: Bon Voyage, Bubba! News 5 photojournalist retires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Today marked the closing of a chapter here at the WKRG News 5 Studios as staff and friends gathered to send off a somewhat legendary fixture to our staff: Photojournalist Gary Arnold, who’s leaving behind an exciting four decades in the news industry for a well-deserved retirement.

Better known around town as “Bubba,” Arnold’s been a colorful character in the News 5 family for more than 32 years. He’s been the man behind the scenes for everything ranging from September 1993’s Amtrak Sunset Limited crash and hurricanes to Alabama football and Donald J. Trump.

For all your hard work and dedication through the years, Bubba, we thank you! Try not to miss us too much as you’re working overtime on that tan.