Alabama Inmate Tommy Arthur Executed

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man who escaped seven prior execution dates through appeals is put to death for a 1982 murder-for-hire.

75-year-old Tommy Arthur’s death comes after the U.S. Supreme Court said the planned execution of an Alabama inmate could proceed.

The court ruled late Thursday that the execution of Tommy Arthur could go forward after issuing a temporary stay earlier in the day. Arthur was convicted of murdering Troy Wicker in 1982 as the man slept inside his Muscle Shoals home.

He maintained his innocence to his death.

 

 

