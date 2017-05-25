Woman ‘Falls Off’ Bridge in Perdido Key, Florida

PERDIDO KEY, Fl (WKRG) —- Emergency units responded to a bridge in Perdido key near Johnson Beach after reports of a woman falling off the bridge early Thursday morning.

Nearby business owners say the woman was traveling in a cab when she asked her driver to stop, because she felt ill, once let out the car, the woman went over the bridge.

It is unclear if it was intentional or if she slipped and fell.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies she was rescued and is recovering a an area hospital.

Katrice Nolan will have more on News 5 at 5.